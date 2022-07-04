Planned ban of alcohol sale in parks/gardens: Owners remind FCT Minister of pending court case

Ahead of the plans by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bello Mohammed to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages in parks and gardens in Abuja, the parks and garden owners have written to the Minister reminding him of the pendency of a suit they filed against the Minister.

This is as they called on the Minister to uphold the rule of law and called his aides to order and stop him from the enforcement of the closure of parks and gardens by 7 pm in FCT.

In a letter written through their lawyer, Ifeanyi Remy Agu, the group reminded the Minister of the pendency of the suit marked, “CV/408/2008: Barrister (Mrs) Amanda Pam (Proprietor Suez Garden) & 60 Others – Plaintiffs Vs Hon Minister FCT Defendant” and added that the enforcement of 7 pm closing hour the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Monitoring and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah is sub-Judice in view of the pending case before the court.

“Suffice it to say that we live in a democratic society where rule of law prevails against personal desires and brigandage of public servants. The terms of settlements in the above matter have been ordered to be filed by the Honorable court after the parties agreed in terms and principles” he added.

Agu noted that “our clients received with the greatest shock the threatened enforcement by the SSA against the claimants. Sir as a Minister in the temple of Justice, we appeal to you to use your good office to call the SSA to order, more especially as the case is before a court of law and the parties have agreed on principles.

“That there was an issue of criminality in one of the gardens does not mean there will be criminality in all other gardens to warrant the enforcement of the regulation of closing by 6 pm” he added.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Planned ban of alcohol sale in Parks/Gardens: Owners remind FCT Minister of pending court case

