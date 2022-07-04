FCTA sites standard livestock market in Kugbo, Abuja

Just days after the sack of illegal structures and businesses at Kugbo, The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has initiated moves to convert the site to a standard livestock market.

The Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Abubakar Ibrahim who disclosed this on Monday, noted that the administration is determined to improve the facilities and services of the various livestock markets to standards befitting the status of the FCT.

According to him, the activities of illegal squatters and businesses at the Kugbo market have for long hindered efforts by the Secretariat to organise the market for the conduct of livestock business.

Abubakar, therefore, commended the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah for the successful removal of illegal structures at the market.

He added that the Secretariat will immediately take possession of the land to ensure that the illegal operators do not return to the site.

“You are very much aware that the Secretariat has for so long found it difficult to remove the illegal structures. We must thank the FCT task force headed by Mr Ikharo Attah for the success recorded, stressing that the Secretariat will be able to add value to the operations in the market.

“Going forward I have directed the Animal Husbandry Department to take full possession of the land while we also take a census of the livestock dealers that are currently operating there.”

The desire of the Secretariat, Abubakar disclosed is to have a market that is all-inclusive with clearly delineated areas for different livestock value chain activities in line with global best practices.

“Our doors will be open to interested private companies to come in the areas of conversion of waste to energy, milk production and other value addition projects”.





The Secretary used the opportunity to appeal to dealers of livestock who might want to take advantage of the Eid festive period to make a brisk business to avoid putting up illegal markets as the task force has the mandate of the Administration to not only confiscate the animals on sale but prosecute defaulters.

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. We have held a series of meetings with officials of livestock dealers in FCT on the need to call their members to order. We equally are appealing to residents to only patronise officially designated Livestock markets where we can guarantee the source of livestock to avoid buying stolen animals.”

