Plane crash: Church, Mosque hold funeral services, prayers for Attahiru, 10 others in Abuja

Funeral services and prayers were on Saturday offered in Abuja for the remains of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The remains of the five Air Force officers involved in the ill-fated crash were taken to the Protestant church, Airforce Base, Abuja while those of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and other Muslim officers were taken to the National Mosque In Abuja.

The brief and solemn funeral service earlier scheduled for the Christain Centre Abuja was held at the NAF Base

The officers who were all Christians included Brigadier General Olayinka and other crew members, FLT LT T.O Asaniyi, FLT LT AA Olufade, SGT Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

The solemn service began with an opening prayer by the presiding priest, Reverend Group Captain Dogo Gani, Director of Chaplaincy NAF headquarters who urged their family members not to be grieved but to take solace in the fact the officers died defending their fatherland.

ISome of the wives and relatives of the deceased officers could not hold back their tears at the church service as they kept on wailing and crying for the losses of their loved ones.

The service ended with the pale bearers moving the coffins out of the Chapel for the burial ceremony at the National military cemetery, along the Airport Road, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Alhaji Musa Istifanus were also at the church service as well as serving and retired top military brass.

In a related development, the remains of the Chief of Army Staff, General Attahiru, and other Muslim officers arrived at the National Mosque, Abuja for Islamic rites.

Prayers were said for them in accordance with Islamic rites.

Five ambulances conveying the bodies were received by military police officers and other dignitaries at the National Mosque for the prayers service.

Wives of the fallen soldiers and family members were also at the mosque wearing black outfits and gloomy faces.

The emotion-laden family members could not hold back their tears as they received the bodies of the fallen Heroes.

