Oyo LG poll: Election into Ido LG suspended

Election into Chairmanship and councillorship positions in Ido Local Government of Oyo State has been suspended.

Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) made this announcement on Saturday afternoon following the discovery that the logo of Zenith Labour Party is missing on the ballot paper.

Olagunju, who says he takes responsibility for the error, pointed out that it would be illogical and unfair to continue with the election in Ido local government despite the omission.

Assessing journalists, Olagunju said, “One information was brought to me a few minutes ago, which is quite unpalatable. It was unexpected despite all our efforts to achieve seamless exercise. This is in respect to the Ido Local Government.

“I was informed that the logo of ZLP was excluded inadvertently. It is really a serious error on our part and I take full responsibility for it. It was not intended to go this way. The party happens to be contesting in one local government, which is Ido. So, in that wise, we have decided to suspend the election at the Ido LG alone for now.”

“You know I promised the people of Oyo State of our transparency, credibility and fairness in the election process. It won’t be right when somebody is contesting a local government cannot find his logo on the ballot box and we go ahead with such an election. That will be very wrong.

“So, I want to announce to the public that only the Ido LG election for the positions of both Chairmanship and Councillorship is suspended. Whatever we decide on, I will let you know in a few hours time.

“You can see that other commissioners are not around but I can assure you that whatever we agree upon on the way forward will be made known to the public,” He added.

