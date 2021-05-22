PDP Governors’ forum mourns late COAS, Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others

The PDP Governors forum has mourned the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Attahiru Ibrahim and some other members of the Armed Forces in an unfortunate aircraft crash on Friday in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the forum who also doubles as the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

According to the forum, “it is most painful that this tragedy is coming at a time the Army Chief is leading the war against insecurity in the land has just recently taken command of the Nigerian Army.

“This is a very sad loss and a huge blow to our nation and her effort to secure the nation.

“General Attahiru served the nation with dedication, skill, gallantry, and total commitment, employing his long years of experience and expertise in the service of our fatherland.

“May his soul and those of his colleagues who died in the aircraft rest in peace and may God forgive them their sins as death is inevitable for all mortals.

“We condole Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army. the entire Armed Forces, and Nigeria for this sudden and irreparable loss.”

The statement however admonished the Military and all security agencies to redouble their efforts to vanquish insecurity in Nigeria as a fitting tribute to the departed Chief, “as we pledge our continued support to the Nigerian Armed Forces and Security Agencies.”

