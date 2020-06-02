Plagiarism: A slap on our lawmakers

In a recent news report published on Monday, May 18, 2020, by The Times, one of the United Kingdom’s biggest national newspapers, Nigeria was alleged of duplicating Singapore’s Infectious Disease Act of 1977 and this has birthed the question of whether or not it is a breach of legal authorisation and intellectual property. Plagiarism is considered the act of appropriating the literary composition of another, or parts or passages of their writings, or the ideas or language of the same, and passing them off as the product of one’s own mind. And now that Nigeria has been dishonourably accused of the reproduction of another country’s laws which have existed for over 40 years, what shall we then say to the giant leaving Africa to duplicate from Asia?

Before now, Nigeria has been recognised for her act of replication, so it is pertinent to state that copying and pasting of the laws from another country is not the solution to whatever might be the challenges of our dear country but building on, and domesticating laws that already exist. This can be done by intensely scrutinising the effectiveness of those laws since existence, identifying the loopholes and making proper amendments wherever necessary after thorough consideration.

In the same vein, Nigeria’s duplication of Singapore’s Act does not show her appreciation of originality and creativity. Like our Speaker said, it was “reasonable for parliamentarians to look elsewhere for existing legislation that deals with similar policy goals” as reported, while we may want to admit that looking at other institutions for similarities in policy goals can be helpful in executing our own policies, it is wrong and improper to duplicate the policies of other countries hook, line and sinker without looking inwards for technocrats who can come up with sound policies that are peculiar to our identity. It is high time we started to appreciate our endowment of native intelligence.

Finally, it is important to note that the general law of intellectual property is a global concept and it plays an important role in the reputation of any country among the comity of nations. Singapore’s outcry on the duplication of the laws is not out of place as when sins become bad habits they reach a stage where they become irreparable. If we want great development for our country and if we truly want our democracy to grow, now is the time to start domesticating our laws.

Otito-Jesu Ayeni, otitojesuayeni@gmail.com

