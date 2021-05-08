Pinkay Jay returns with ‘Ordinary Girl’

Fast-rising music diva, Ifeoma Juliet Okafor, popularly known as Pinky Jay, is back in the music mainstream with a bang as she is set to light up the music industry with her new work, hot look, and brand.

The Anambra State-born singer started her music career at a tender age but took up music professionally when she relocated to South Africa and has since then taken her career to the next level. She got signed to Victorist Media.

Having had an encouraging production of her first single entitled, “BADMAN” in 2016 and a remix ft Solid Star six months after produced by E-kelly, the promising artiste, Pinky Jay released her second single in 2016 featuring Orezi, produced by C tea, and in 2017 she dropped another single entitled “Angel” produced by C tea.

From all indications, Pinky Jay is ready to storm the industry with another work entitled, “Ordinary Girl” on June 18, with the feel of highlife and Afro sound.

