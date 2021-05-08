Ooni pledges support for Yoruba Nollywood directors

Over the week, the leadership of the TAMPAN Guild of Directors (TGD) paid a courtesy visit to his Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he assured them of his support to the development of the guild, as well as the Yoruba movie industry as a whole.

The delegation of movie directors and the AGM planning committee under the auspices of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) was led by actor and director, Emperor Damola Olatunji, who is also the chairman of the guild.

The purpose of the meeting with the Ooni was to get his blessings and also inform him of the plan of the guild to have an outstanding Annual General Meeting, one of its kinds, which will not just be business as usual but a model for other groups in the Nigeria movie industry to emulate.

According to the chairman, the AGM will be of international standard as there are plans to have seminars, symposiums and several workshops which will be of great benefits to a lot of directors in the Yoruba sector of the Nigerian movie industry.

The Ooni saw their plans as a good development and according to him, was well overdue. He said the Yoruba sector of Nollywood should be at the forefront of movie production in the world and also called on all the associations in the sector of Nollywood – TAMPAN and ANTP to come together as one or have an umbrella body that coordinates the activities of both associations, as “this will do the sector a great good.”

Oba Ogunwusi, however, assured the directors of his support and urged them to put all hands on deck, go back to the drawing board and bring out an outstanding plan for the event.

Also among the visitation team to the Ooni’s palace were FolukeDaramola Salako, Biodun Lawal, Titi Jeje, Wale Ilebiyi(Secertary of the guild), Sola Duro-Ladipo, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, Ayobami Durojaye, Anthony Ogundimu Ara and Taofeek Abisogun.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…