[PHOTOS] South West govs, Obas, security chiefs meet in Ibadan over insecurity

Governors, security chiefs and Obas of the South-West geopolitical zone of the country have converged upon Oyo State governors office, Ibadan, for a security meeting.

Present at the meeting which started at about 3.10 pm are Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and host governor, Seyi Makinde.

The roll call of Obas present are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan; Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao.

Also in attendance are Deputy Inspector General of Police, David Folawiyo; Oyo Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko; Garrison Commander, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Adesoji Ogunsugba; top chiefs of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Air force.

The meeting comes on the heels of farmers and herdsmen related issues, the Shasha market crisis among others.

The meeting will see the various stakeholders in attendance make presentations targeted at addressing the various security issues plaguing the states of the South West.

Billed to attend the meeting, but absent, are Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari; Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the Director-General of State Service, Yussuf Bichi.

It was gathered that those absent could not board their flight from Abuja to Ibadan for the meeting due to bad weather.

They are, however, expected to call into the meeting to make their presentation.

A briefing on resolutions reached at the meeting is expected afterwards.

