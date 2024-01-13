Popular Nigerian music artists couple, Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold, have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together.

The couple who tied the knot in a low-key wedding back in 2019, have a daughter named Adejare.

Celebrating the landmark in their union, Simi took to her verified Instagram account on Saturday to share pictures from their wedding ceremony and pour encomium on her husband.

She described him as the best man she knows, adding that he is also her best friend.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “5 years. Almoruf, FIVE YEARS of matrimonial activities. I used to tell everyone that would listen that you’re the best man I know. We’re not even the exact same people anymore, but it’s still true baby. I’m so thankful to God for my life with you. I love you so truly, deeply, completely. You’re my best friend. I feel safe with you. And seen. And spoiled. And happy. And favoured.

“Thank you for contributing your DNA for us to make the most amazing child in the world. Thank you for continuing to choose me – with your actions, your words, your intentions. I love you Mr Kosoko. I also like you very, very much. You’re a good man and I’m blessed. 🥂 To many more decades of goofing around, growing together and loving on each other in Jesus name.

“If I no get you it’s like the sun without the light

It’s like the moon without the night

‘Cause I need you in my life

If I no get you it’s like faith without belief

Like a heart without a beat

What’s a heart without a beat…Happy Anniversary Champ 🩵”

Also celebrating their union, Adekunle Gold took to his X account to post a music video of the couple and captioned, “5 years today we said I do.

Sharing, Loving, laughing, Giving, Taking and choosing each other everyday.

Happy 5th Anniversary to us. 🥂

We made a little something to share our love with you – Look What You Made Me Do @SympLySimi.”

