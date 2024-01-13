Kano State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, has assured that the state governor’s government, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will sustain its foreign scholarship programmes throughout its tenure to pave the way for less privileged people in the state to acquire quality education

In a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano, Dr. Kofarmat said that “education is one of the cardinal policies thrust of the governor Yusuf’s administration.

He then assured the people of the state that the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would fulfil his campaign promises in a bid to reposition the commercial state on the pedestal of development.

According to him, the administration of Governor Yusuf had recorded giant strides within the first 100 days in office and beyond.”

He assured that his ministry would continue to invest heavily in higher education by repositioning the state’s tertiary institutions to meet the global standard. Moreover, the administration will immensely invest in entrepreneurship and vocational institutes for human capital development.

Speaking further, Dr. Kofarmata said, ” The stolen mandate of the teeming population of the state had been reclaimed.

He, however, disclosed that the affirmation of the governor’s election was a testimony that he was the popular choice in the state, assuring that his epic victory in the apex court would mean a lot to the development of the state.

“The world witnessed that Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is the winner of the gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023, but the opposition APC attempted to snatch the people’s hard-earned victory through dubious means.”

While thanking the people of the state for their overwhelming support for Governor Yusuf and the NNPP, the Commissioner appealed to the residents to rally around the administration in order to take the state to the promised land.

He then congratulated the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his victory in the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his election on Friday.

He emphasised that the state government, under Governor Yusuf, would continue to deliver gigantic projects for the betterment of the state.

Gov.Yusuf recorded the unprecedented feat within just seven months in office because he is the true heir of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, whose cardinal principal is to better the lives of the citizenry.

The Commissioner commended the Supreme Court for sticking to the rule of law to restore the people’s mandate without fear or favour, noting that the apex court had indeed saved the image of the judiciary, which was about to dent following the verdict of the tribunal and appeals court that unjustifiably sacked governor Yusuf.

