Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kwara State Command has deployed 950 personnel (Officers ans Marshals), 500 Special Marshals, 40 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances, four private owned tow-truck and a 70- tonnes tow-truck to monitor all road during the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations in Kwara state.

A statement by the Public Education Officer, Basambo Olayinka Busari, of RS8.1 Kwara Sector Command, stated that the Kwara State Sector Commander, Fredrick Ogidan, has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic location within Ilorin township and major cities in the state during the Eid-El-Kabir special patrol scheduled from June 26 to July 1, 2023.

The Sector Commander admonished motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction and use of phone while driving.

He also said that motorists should discourage passenger manifest violation, operation of mechanical deficiency and rickety vehicles, lane discipline/route violation, driving with worn-out tyres, driving without windshield wipers, among others.

“In other to ensure free flow of traffic during this festivity period the FRSC Kwara State Command will organize a Public Enlightenment campaign/Mega Rally in all interstate motor parks, Early Morning cry, Market Advocacy to sensitize the motoring public in Kwara State.

“The command will also carry out a Special Patrol Operation/traffic control to ease the road congestion in Ilorin metropolis and all major road linking the state. The heavy tow-truck, Ambulances and rescue Marshals will be stationed along major highways within the state.

“The Operation is targeted toward achieving 5 per cent reduction in road crash fatality and injuries being the Corps 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal No 1.

“While wishing the good people of state of Harmony happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration, he advised motorists to drive with caution as “ONLY THE LIVING CELEBRATES’.’

