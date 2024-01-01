Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Niger State counterpart, Umar Bago, joined thousands of Lagosians for the Countdown 2024 Greater Lagos Fiesta grand finale held on Sunday at Sol Beach in Oniru area of the state.

Prominent Nigerian artistes including Davido, Kizz Daniel, Olamide, Flavour, Mayorkun, Kennyblaq, Seyi vibez, performed at the event which lasted till the dawn of the new year.

Posting pictures from the event on his X handle on Monday, Sanwo-Olu wrote, “The #LagosCountdown was a spectacular showcase of Lagos as the entertainment hub of Africa.

“From Davido to Olamide to Kizz Daniel to Flavour to Mayorkun and so many more, our stars lit up the night and ushered in 2024 in style.

“We’re committed to celebrating bigger wins in 2024. Here’s to more Grammy nominations & celebrations, accelerated businesses, and greater success for our vibrant city and its residents.

“As we reflect on the amazing energy of yesterday’s event, I’m thrilled about the future of Lagos. Let’s continue to shine and celebrate together, creating more opportunities and growth for everyone.”

The three-day Lagos Countdown 2024 #GreaterLagosFiesta was held from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024 across the five divisions of the state, a Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, had also said in a statement before the event that the fiesta has been serving the purpose of discovering and nurturing new talents, exposing young talented entertainers to bigger platforms while also serving as a mechanism for curbing youth restiveness that often characterises the festive period.



