PHOTOS: Over 80 buildings destroyed as rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ondo community

Rainstorm, accompanied by a rainfall on Monday wreaked havoc in Okeigbo in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, destroying over 80 buildings and rendering many residents of the community homeless.

The storm, which started around 4:30 p.m., destroyed buildings and electric poles leaving the whole community in total darkness.

Speaking on the destruction, the Olu of Okeigbo, Oba Lawrence Oluwole Babajide, described the incident as devastating, saying properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the rainstorm

He said the storm had turned many residents homeless and called on the state government to come to the aid of the people of the town.

He called on the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to assist the affected people with materials and other palliatives to cushion the effect of the rain storm.

The traditional ruler said: “What happened yesterday was beyond human knowledge and imagination. It started without any storm but before we knew it, the storm started destroying buildings across the town.

“More than 80 houses are affected. Most of our properties have been destroyed. This is beyond our capacity, we thank God no live was lost but the damage is too much.”

A resident of the community, Helen Eniola, described the situation as terrible and devastating.

“The rain started and what we heard was a storm. Our properties were destroyed. We lost many things here. I was inside the house but nobody died,” she said.

She therefore urged government to assist them, saying the destruction by the rainstorm was much and beyond their power.