Award winning Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe has showed excitement in her newly found faith, as she stepped out in style during the Eid celebrations.

Recall Tribune Online report that the actress revealed her Islamic name at a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

The actress seen in a post on her Instagram on Sunday, captioned ‘Hajia Minnah 🖤🖤🖤” in excitement.