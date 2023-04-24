The Nigeria Deposit Insurance corporation (NDIC) has commenced verification of insured depositors of Peak Merchant Bank in-liquidation towards payment of their insured sums.

The exercise is in line with the NDIC’s mandate of deposit guaranty and reimbursement of depositors in the event of bank failure.

According to a release signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs, NDIC, Bashir Nuhu, the verification exercise would enable depositors of the defunct bank to cross-check and ascertain their account information as well as balances with the bank as at closure.

He stated further that the process is a prelude to the payment of insured sums to such depositors.

Depositors are therefore enjoined to visit the bank’s old premises or the Corporation’s office nearest to them with proof of account ownership and verifiable means of identification for the exercise.

The NDIC added that insured sum is the first and mandatory payment that depositors are paid, up to specified limit, if a bank fails.

Depositors are paid amounts in excess of the insured sums subsequently, as liquidation dividends from proceeds of the closed bank’s assets as realised by NDIC as liquidator.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

One year after, Alaafin’s first son tells story of late king’s last moments in hospital

In this tell-all interview, the first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, speaks with SAHEED SALAWU about his up-close views of his father and his personal moments with him as a young child and as a grown-up…

Overcrowding: Lagos passengers cram inside train’s toilets as fare jumps by 35%





The Nigerian Railway Corporation recently increased train fares from N460 to N700 flat rate for any destination between Iddo in Lagos to Kajola/Ijoko in Ogun State. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI, who boarded the train from Iddo to Ijoko, brings inside details of the riding conditions passengers are subjected to inside the train…

‘My husband locked me up in the room, made me beg to eat’

A Grade I Area Court, Lugbe, Abuja, on Friday, dissolved a 13-year-old marriage between one Fausiya Abdul-Hameed and her husband, Abdul Hameed, over the latter’s lack of love and maltreatment of his wife…

Man drags sex partner to court for sending him her nude photos

A WOMAN of Livingstone, Zambia, has been relieved of her side chick duties despite providing her partner with sexual services 70 times since November 2021…

SOS: That unsuccessful Adamawa prowl…

The governorship poll in Adamawa State ended up an unsuccessful prowl, going by some rancid arguments. In unembellished terms, some keen observers of the entire Adamawa election drama say it was an unsuccessful coup by some powerful people in Nigeria.…