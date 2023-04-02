By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Award winning Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe has revealed her Islamic name at a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

The actress made this known in a video interview going round on social, where she introduced herself in her new faith.

“My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with an H,” the actress said.

The viral interview done at the Ramadan lecture which saw stars in attendance on Saturday, has since sparked mixed reactions among internet users.