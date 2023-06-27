Popular Nigerian singer and politician. Bankole Wellington has celebrated the love between himself and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

In a post on his Instagram account on Monday, the singer shared some romantic and intimate pictures of himself and Adesua, famous for her acting career in the movie industry.

The series of pictures also captured moments of Banky W while preaching in church, and that of the Nollywood actress among the congregation.

Captioning the photo, Banky W wrote, ‘’Excess Love’’.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi tied the knot on November 19, 2017 in a star-studded ceremony.

The couples welcomed their son Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington in January 2021.