The Kano State Police Command in its Sallah message, has appealed to politicians over the display of political parties’ symbols such as billboards and posters at praying grounds, saying these are all instruments of derailment from Sallah being an event of upholding cultural and traditional norms and capable of causing tension and breakdown of law and order

This was just as the command warned worshippers going to Eid praying grounds, to avoid carrying offensive objects that may trigger suspicions or apprehension.

Politicians are therefore advised to prevail on their supporters to see Sallah as a celebration of unity, tradition, and culture,”

He then warned criminals to either repent or leave the state completely.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano ahead of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement through the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa disclosed that the command, in collaboration with various security officials, will be embarking on rigorous patrols, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots to avert at planning stages of any action likely to cause a breach of peace by criminals, miscreants and their sponsors throughout the state.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause a breach of peace and breakdown of Law and Order. Overall, whoever is caught engaging in such activities will face the full wrath of the law.”

He added that the command would also partner with civilian volunteer uniformed services across the state, especially at praying grounds and recreation centers to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event.

He said that “people are encouraged to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest police station.”

The CP then called on ” Parents/guardians to prevail on their especially underaged children and unlicensed persons not to operate or embark racing with motor vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles and even horses while going to Eid praying grounds and places of visit.

“Road users are advised to strictly observe the laid down traffic rules and regulations to desist from reckless driving, car-racing, over-loading, and dangerous driving.





“Parents/Guardians should always accompany their children with adults while going to Eid praying grounds to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents, or any unsolicited dealings.”

It urged residents to report all ugly incidences to the nearest police station, and not resort to taking laws into their hands.

