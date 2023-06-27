Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has congratulated the Muslim community on the Eid-ul-Adha festivities, saying the feast symbolises faith and total reliance on God.

The governor also felicitated the pilgrims, who gathered at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a major pillar of their Hajj rites.

He prayed to Allah to accept their pilgrimage and supplications, urging them to commit Nigeria to the hand of God.

According to a Government House statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, the governor joined the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, leader of the faithful and chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, to congratulate the Kwara public, especially the Muslims, on the festivities. He called on transporters and everyone alike to drive safely, and avoid all unhealthy practices that may jeopardise public safety or public health.

“While we thank Allah for His grace and protection over all of us and our community, the season requires us to renew our faith in God and submission to Him, as may be expressed in having excellent relations with fellow humans, enjoining good and discouraging evils and mischief, and contributing positively to the growth of our community at all times.

“His Excellency urges everyone to join hands with the government at all levels to keep the communal values of being one another’s brothers and to develop the state and the country for the benefit of all.” he said.