PHOTOS: 322 stranded Nigerians to arrive Lagos from US

The Federal Government has said that 322 Nigerians who departed New Jersey in the US are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, the returnees are expected to arrive at 2.30 p.m.

“Evacuation Update: 322 Nigerians are on board @flyethopia ET 509 which departed Newark, NJ, USA, for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The evacuation flight is expected to arrive Lagos this afternoon, Saturday, 4th July 2020, at 2.30 p.m,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the evacuees are returning following the Federal Government’s guidelines on evacuation.

They will be expected to undergo testing on arrival and proceed on a 14-day quarantine and self-isolation where necessary. (NAN)

