Peter Obi was not attacked in Abuja, hale and hearty — Aide

Media aide to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, Comrade Valentine Obienyem, has debunked rumour making round that his boss was attacked in Abuja.

Obienyem in a statement urged the public to ignore the rumour and described it as a falsehood.

He said Peter Obi is hale and hearty.

According to him, “The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and by the grace of God, fueled by his merit, the next President of Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi, is back to the country. In the last three weeks, he traversed the world, convincing Nigerians of the need to take back their country and move in sync with the rest of the world.

“Kindly ignore the falsehood making the rounds that he was attacked. May God forbid that even the very thought of such barbarism be visited on him.

“Obi has consistently reiterated his belief that politics should always be devoid of violence. This remains his political credo.

“It is pertinent to note that the news, coming shortly after Festus Keyamo’s press release, alleging a plan by Obi to stage manage his own assassination is worrisome. It shows that the devil may be at work in endless and familiar scheming.

“We shall continue to entrust Mr Peter Obi into the protection of the Almighty, while he ensures he is adequately protected to see through the work of re-building Nigeria that providence has entrusted unto him.”

