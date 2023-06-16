The call for the immediate suspension of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Hon. Justice Danladi Umar, by a group known as the Progressive Foundational Movement (PFM) and trending on social media platforms on Thursday, is based on ignorance and is misleading the public.

According to a statement released by the media aide to the CCT Chairman, Atekojo S. Usman, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is a special court with jurisdiction alongside the Federal and State High Courts in Nigeria.

Its responsibility is to adjudicate cases related to the declaration of assets by public servants, which originate from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The statement clarifies that the CCT, under the leadership of Justice Danladi Umar, does not generate administrative cases to be adjudicated but rather handles cases forwarded to it by the CCB. The CCB is the agency responsible for documenting and verifying the assets of public servants in Nigeria.

The media aide expresses surprise at the ignorance displayed by a group led by an acclaimed lawyer who should have knowledge of the workings of the CCT and CCB.

It is important to note that every public servant is required to declare their assets at the beginning and end of their tenure. By the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on May 29, 2023, public servants were expected to declare their assets as mandated by the CCB.

This is an administrative process that the CCB carries out internally before forwarding the report to the CCT, depending on the Asset and Verification Committee’s findings. It is unfounded to claim that the CCT, with its adjudicatory powers, would engage in witch hunts as suggested by Barr. Aganaba Johnson.

The statement emphasizes that the CCT is a court and does not involve itself in politics. Therefore, it should be exempt from any political mudslinging, and politicians should not attempt to use it as a means to settle personal vendettas.

Regarding Barr. Johnson’s statement that “the CCB has not sent one person to be prosecuted in the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the last four years,” contradicts itself. If his statement were accurate, why would the Danladi Umar-led CCT need to search for individuals to prosecute?

Surprisingly, the CCT Chairman has initiated significant reforms to the Act that established the court, which was signed into law during the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. These reforms are expected to yield positive results soon.

The statement emphasizes that Justice Danladi Umar-led CCT is an open court where lawyers, private citizens, and individuals are free to observe proceedings. It is perplexing that the group leader has seemingly never visited the CCT during the trial of public officers to stay informed about the many cases that have been tried. As a lawyer, he should be interested in CCT cases rather than expending energy on baseless claims.





It is advisable for group leaders, individuals, or interested parties to utilize the Freedom of Information Act to obtain accurate information about government agencies before rushing to the media. This will ensure that they speak with authority, knowing that records will be made available through proper processes.

The CCT has tried cases of failed asset declarations by public officers, delivering judgments within the bounds of the law, which have made headlines. Therefore, it is easier to deduce that there are individuals sponsoring Mr Johnson to issue spurious and misguided statements against Justice Danladi Umar.

