A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ondo state, Adeyeri Kunle, on Friday said critics and opponents of the present administration would be disappointed by the giant stride coming soon, expressing optimism that the new government would improve the nation’s economy beyond expectations.

Adeyeri who stated this during his return to the party at the APC state Secretariat in Akure, said that all indices indicated that President Bola Tinubu was set to put the nation on the right footing.

Adeyeri, who left the party for Labour Party (LP) a couple of months to the last general elections, noted that the firm stance of the President revealed how poised and determined he is to revamp the nation’s bartered economy.

He said: “I want to thank his Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his firm stance aimed at returning Nigeria to its former glory. It is obvious that Jagaban is ready to turn around the fortune of the country.”

Speaking on his return to the party, Adeyeri said he left the party to contest for the Akoko SouthWest/South East federal constituency seat in the 2023 general elections, but said some unscrupulous individuals and elements frustrated him out of APC.

He, however, commended the state Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for encouraging him to return to the party and for building the party, saying APC remains a party to beat in all elections in the state.

He also commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the leverage he gave the party’s chairman and his executive members to develop and reshape the party.

Adeyeri noted that even when he left the party with his supporters, it wasn’t an outright exit, saying that he had contributed so much to the development of the party through his philanthropic gesture.

According to him, “We leaving the party was not wholeheartedly, but the decision became necessary then because some Egyptians in the party led by their Pharaoh were against my faultless idea about the party.

“Without mincing words, I have invested my resources and simultaneously committed my time to the growth of the party through constant empowerment of members of our party and immense contributionto to the society.

“It is on record that I have distributed no fewer than hundreds of air dryers, sewing machines, knapsack sprayers and solar powered street lights among many others.





“Interestingly, I am not a political appointee nor a government worker, but a businessman reputed for philanthropic gestures.

“However, our return is triggered by the obvious reshaping, remodeling and holistic cleansing of the party against mischiefmakers and unscrupulous elements bent on destroying the good efforts of our party leaders.

“I appreciate Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, for giving us listening ears by joining hands with our respected State Party Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and his hardworking executives to make APC the largest party in Ondo State.”

While readmitting Adeyeri and his supporters back into the party, Adetimehin said: “Today is joyful day. This borders on enriching our party. Some leaders who want to join us today are good personalities.

"We are giving you a level playing field. We demand outright loyalty. We want you to contribute to the unity of our party, because we believe in the supremacy of the party."