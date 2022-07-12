Peter Obi dissociates self from trending ‘Peter Obi Nation’ mobile app

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has disassociated himself from a mobile campaign application created by an unknown support group claiming to be mobilising for him.

The application name “Peter Obi Nation” does not earn the endorsement of Mr Peter Obi or is known to the Labour Party.

Peter Obi, who made the statement in Enugu State, stated on Tuesday while featuring in an Urban Radio programme stated that people will do everything to pull him down.

In his words, “I don’t know about the application. It is not from me or any campaign organisation known by us. You know, people can do everything thing to pull me down.”

He further stated that opponents are now sponsoring ethnicity and a campaign of bigotry to pull him down.

“I have said this before, let us bring all the presidential candidates, about eighteen of us; let us look at our background and past records. But, people are not talking about what we can offer and they are now promoting ethnicity and tribalism.”

Peter Obi urged Nigerians to ignore all those promoting ethnicities, and look at qualifications as well as past records of the presidential candidates and what they can offer.

