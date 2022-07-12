Lagos PDP deputy governor candidacy: Funke Akindele explains why she’s in the race

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has confirmed her interest in being the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that she was motivated by her desire to improve the wellbeing of women, youths and the girl-child in the state.

The actress made it known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“Dear Lagosians it is important to share with you my decision to venture into what I consider a much bigger facet to serve humanity. I am convinced it is right to hear from me directly. With my main career in the entertainment industry spanning over 25 years and the God-given grace to achieve quite remarking success I have the privilege to work with different people,” she said.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl-child,” she added

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

Akindele said she decided to accept the mandate as it would be an avenue to help women and improve the wellbeing of youths and the girl-child.

It would be recalled that the spokesman for the governorship candidate had announced Akindele as one of the five people nominated as Adediran’s running mate.

“She was nominated alongside four other people, whose names are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo and [Rasheed] Teslim-Balogun. Jandor has not named anyone as his running mate yet.”

Akindele will be the running mate of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend…Lagos PDP deputy governor

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital…Lagos PDP deputy governor