Peter Obi commends Osinbajo for trusting Nigerian healthcare professionals

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has commended the vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for trusting the Nigerian healthcare professionals for his leg surgery. Obi then urged Nigerian leaders to borrow a leaf from Osinbajo and patronise local healthcare services.

The former governor of Anambra State who disclosed this on Tuesday via his verified Twitter account said the only way Nigerian leaders can restore confidence in local healthcare is by investing and making use of the healthcare system.

” His (Osinbajo) choice of following through the medical rehabilitation process in Nigeria is commendable. As Nigerian leaders, we must restore confidence in our healthcare delivery institutions by patronising and investing robustly in them.”

Obi prayed for the quick recovery of the vice president who has just been discharged from Duchess International Hospital in Lagos where he had undergone leg surgery.

“My prayers & thoughts are with my dear elder brother, @ProfOsinbajo, as he is discharged from the hospital after his successful surgical operation. I sincerely wish him a quick and full recovery.”

