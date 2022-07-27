We’ll miss Aseyin pivotal role in creating modern Oke Ogun — Raji

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and indigene of Iseyinland, Mr Ahmed Adeniyi Raji, has declared that the entire Oke Ogun region will miss the pivotal roles of Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdulganiyy Adekunle Salau, towards having a modern zone in Oyo State.

Raji stated this in his condolences to the Aseyin Royal Dynasty, Aseyin-in-Council, sons and daughters of Iseyin at home and abroad, and the entire people of Oke Ogun over the demise of the royal father.

According to Raji, Oba Dr Abdulganiyy was traditionally a special ruler whose reign brought tremendous developments to his territory and Oke Ogun in general.

He added that Aseyin left a vacuum that may likely expose Iseyin to surmountable challenges that may take time to overcome.

He hinted that the city of Iseyin was migrated to an urban city by the grace of God during the reigns of the Aseyin with laudable legacies in terms of infrastructural and human development.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria described the Aseyin as a worthy royal father, leader, and patriot whom the entire people of Oke Ogun will forever be proud of.

He prayed to God to be with the immediate family of the late monarch, Aseyin Royal Dynasty, Aseyin-in-Council and generality of the people of Iseyin and give them fortitude to bear the loss.