Osinbajo discharged from hospital after leg surgery

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in Abuja on Monday announcing the discharge, said that the vice president was discharged from Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, where he had gone for surgery last Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture.

It said Osinbajo had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of 7 days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating,” it stated.

According to the statement, Osinbajo expressed gratitude to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, for their professionalism and quality of care.

The Vice President also acknowledged and appreciates the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

It said the vice president will continue recuperating in the next few days.

