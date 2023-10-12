In a momentous celebration of excellence, Peter Bakare, the visionary founder of Bankz Homes, has been honoured with two prestigious awards: the Achievers Student Choice Award (ASCA) Africa and the National Outstanding Leadership Award presented by the National Association of University Students.

These accolades recognise his exceptional contributions to society and his unwavering commitment to making homeownership accessible to every Nigerian.

The Achievers Student Choice Award (ASCA) Africa is a highly esteemed recognition programme that celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and society as a whole.

Peter Bakare’s selection for this award is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication to transforming the real estate landscape in Nigeria.

Under the banner of Bankz Homes, Peter Bakare has tirelessly worked to make homeownership a reality for countless Nigerians.

His innovative approach to real estate has not only created opportunities for aspiring homeowners but has also set a new standard for excellence in the industry.

The ASCA Africa Award acknowledges Peter Bakare’s remarkable achievements and contributions to the betterment of the Nigerian real estate sector.

It recognises him as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and a symbol of resilience, determination, and success.

In addition to the ASCA Africa Award, Peter Bakare was also bestowed with the National Outstanding Leadership Award by the National Association of University Students.

This award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to societal development and his positive impact on the lives of countless Nigerians.

Peter Bakare’s journey from a visionary entrepreneur to an icon of humanity has been nothing short of inspirational.

His work not only transforms the housing industry but also contributes to the overall socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Through Bankz Homes, he has made it possible for many individuals and families to achieve their dreams of homeownership, creating a more secure and prosperous future for them.

As he continues to lead Bankz Homes towards greater heights, Peter Bakare remains a symbol of excellence and a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs and leaders across Nigeria.

His story reminds us all that with vision, hard work, and a passion for positive change, we can make a meaningful impact on our society and leave a lasting legacy.

