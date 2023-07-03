Dr Levi Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel to the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi has accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of showing lack of preparation in defending its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC).

Uzoukwu made this comment on Monday, shortly after the court adjourned its resumed sitting, following the absence of INEC’s first defence witness.

Speaking to newsmen just outside the court, the LP lawyer said his camp has a strong case and are ready to move on with their case, unlike the INEC that has continued to show inconsistencies.

“Given the contradictions and inconsistencies and what INEC has done; I’m sure they are not ready to defend this case.