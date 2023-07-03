The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the successful rescue of two missing Santomean fishermen, Antonio Sabino, a 52-year-old male, and Osorio Pires, a 41-year-old male from Neves in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The rescue was carried out by a captain of a fishing trawler at a location 50 nautical miles off the Atlantic Ocean on July 2, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the Santomean fishermen had been adrift aimlessly for five days after losing their navigation while fishing in the Gulf of Guinea near São Tomé and Príncipe.

The police have been in contact with a coast guard officer from São Tomé and Príncipe and are actively working to reunite the rescued fishermen with their families.

The statement from the Police Public Relations Officer reads as follows: “The Divisional Police Officer of Okpoama Division, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has taken custody of two fishermen who were rescued by a captain of a fishing trawler at a location 50 nautical miles off the Atlantic Ocean on July 2, 2023.

The two fishermen, Antonio Sabino (52 years old) and Osorio Pires (41 years old) from Neves in São Tomé and Príncipe, were lost in the Atlantic Ocean for five days before being rescued by a captain of a fishing trawler.

The police authorities have established contact with a coast guard officer from São Tomé and Príncipe and are making concerted efforts to reunite them with their family.”

