The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was unable to open its case on Monday in the petition filed by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, and his party against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the absence of a witness.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, had adjourned last week until Monday for INEC, the first respondent in the petition, to present its defence of the February 25 presidential election it conducted.

During the court session, INEC’s lead counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), informed the court that the first respondent had three days to defend the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

He regretted that the witness scheduled to give evidence on Monday was not present in court due to unforeseen circumstances and requested an adjournment until Tuesday for INEC to present its case in the joint petition filed by Obi and his party against Tinubu’s election.

The petitioners, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the APC, who are listed as the second to fourth respondents in the petition, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Consequently, the five-member panel of Justices of the court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned further proceedings in the petition until Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

On Friday, June 28, Obi and his party concluded their case in the petition challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election after the testimony of their 13th witness and the submission of several documents to support their allegations that the presidential election was conducted in gross violation of the Constitution, Electoral Act, and INEC’s guidelines for the conduct of the disputed election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu





Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…