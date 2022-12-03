Pentecostal fellowship urges Christians to live sacrificial life for God

Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has called on Christians and Church leaders to live a sacrificial life for God in order to ensure the kingdom of God rules in every aspect of life.

Speaking at the national convention of the group at the All Saints Chapel, CAC general secretariat, Ibadan, the national president, Pastor Awojide said that apostolic fire will bring back Christianity with conviction when people live a sacrificial life for God.

“Then, sign and wonder will be the normal order of life, the kingdom of God will rule in every life, family and the church of God, societies and our nation”, he said.

Pastor Awojide, who lamented that marks of apostolic fire are questionable in today’s Christianity, said that “Looking at Christianity today, the marks of the apostolic fire is questionable: It is all profession without godly actions, tongues without the manifestations of the fruit of the Holy Spirit (Mt. 7:16; Gal 5:19-23).

“Through the centuries succeeding the apostolic fathers, false teachers and prophets with strange doctrine have changed the narrative; division has entered and divided the body of the Christ into powerless fragments. The church that was once watching for the lords coming is now slumbering, casting faith with reckless

abandon. You will all agree with me today that Christianity is becoming a shameful spectacle as a result of

constant bickering amongst ourselves, subtle politics, bitter rivalry, clamoring for positions, worldliness, and materialism among others (II Tim. 3: 1-7).

“It is against this background, therefore, the Convention of this year is summoned with a view to restoring back the Fire that the Apostolic Churches are characterized. This is a great and demanding job in our hands and all

hands must be on deck to achieve this goal, to restore back the fire.

“We must all begin to cry as church leaders, church officers to God in order to be baptized with the fire that will ultimately usher in the revival and the blessing we need (Joel 2:15-20). It must be the only agenda that matters most in all our meetings and the main item in all our prayers. Constant study of the word of God must take a paramount place in our gatherings with revelation from the holy spirit (I Tim 2:15)”.

Also, the CAC regional superintendent, Pastor S. O. Aluko, in a lecture, titled, ‘Christianity, time like this in our nation’, said that changes would not ordinarily happen to correct some anomalies in present-day life, adding that people need the eyes, ears and the heart of God.

“God depends on the church. God Has given His person, His spirit, and His words to strengthen His church, but we must honestly and humbly call upon Him for assistance after which He would equip us with His power”, he said.

