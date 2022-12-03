APC Lagos flags off Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, on Saturday, officially flagged off the governorship campaign for the incumbent governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The colourful carnival-like campaign rally was organized by the State Campaign Council and held at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

The rally also availed all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election from the three senatorial districts, 24 Federal and 40 State Constituencies to showcase themselves to the electorate.

Present at the rally were leaders of the apex advisory body in the state, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), chieftains and members from across the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 LCDAs, religious leaders, Arewa community, and other representatives of various ethnic groups in the state, traders’ unions and Nollywood Yoruba movie stars.

Director General of the State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiu Solomon, in his opening speech, appealed to the electorate to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat and other candidates of the party.

He said, “It is an honour and privilege to witness the flag-off of the gubernatorial election of 2023.

I want all of us to listen attentively as our incumbent governor will give us details of his stewardship in the last three and a half years ago. I welcome you all to give great event.

It is therefore imperative to seek your vote for our party and its candidates. I am appealing to you to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and all candidates of the party in the 2023 election.”

In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Lagosians for their commitment and supports to the party and its candidates.

He said, “Just a week ago, our party flagged off its presidential campaign where Lagosians in large numbers trooped out to receive Senator Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

A week after, I want to thank you all for doing the same for our candidates. I appreciate your love, commitment, and solidarity shown to our candidates. I thank you for coming out to show that there is only one party, the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state. We will not take your support for granted.

I greet all our APC-teeming supporters for coming out to solidarise with us.

It’s been an interesting and challenging journey in the last three and a half years for myself and the cabinet.

We have seen a global economic meltdown but we have continued to scale through. We have come out better and stronger.





With the slogan of our campaign, a greater Lagos rising. Why is Lagos rising? Lagos is rising because of our numerous achievements under the THEMES agenda.

We have seen the commitment of our government. What more can we say?

We have seen infrastructures being constructed, completed, and handed over to Lagosians.

Therefore, I want to say that for a greater Lagos, go out there from house to house, campaign, and vote for all our candidates from the presidency down to the State House of Assembly.”

The APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi urged the electorate to speak with their permanent voter cards and vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu for another term of office.

He said, “I am happy to witness this historic event. Today’s event is a step to further develop our democracy.

I, therefore, urge you all to speak with your PVCs to give our incumbent governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat another term of office.

With your votes for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, you are signing in for more development and a prosperous Lagos state.

When he came on board, I am happy that he has done more than he promised four years ago and he will continue to do more.

Our party, the APC is a symbol of progress and I thank you all for voting for us since 1999. And I urge us to continue to sustain the APC and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat in power to continue to move the state to a greater height.

I am therefore standing in front of you, on behalf of all Progressives candidates to appeal for your votes for the APC to continue to serve the people better. Lagosians will enjoy more with Sanwo-Olu for another term.”

