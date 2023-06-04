Professor Hadiza Shehu Galadanchi Bayero University Kano and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) has said that Nigeria has the highest maternal mortality rate in the World overtaking the India republic country who were earlier in first leading position.

This was just as this Vice chancellor of BUK, Professor Adamu Sagir said that the above menace called for a concerted and collective concern of all stakeholders to address the situation.

Disclosed this on Sunday at a programme held at BUK, Professor Galadanchi, who is also the Director of African Centre of Excellence for Population and Policy added that “We contribute the highest maternal mortality right now in the world”.

Professor Galadanchi disclosed that India was before the leading nation in term of highest maternal mortality, but as of now Nigeria has overtaken India with the highest number from Kano.

“We contribute 28 percent, in the current WHO united nation data that came out a few month a go, the country has the highest maternal mortality in term of contributions”

“We have to change the narrative, we need people to think out of the box to find answers to why we are having such challenges in health care and it is innovators that can help us achieve that.”