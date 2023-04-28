Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike visited the President elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday in Abuja.

The two governors on the platform of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were received at Defence House.

Recall that the duo are among of the five aggrieved Governors of the PDP – dubbed G-5 Governors – who protested against Chairmanship of Iyorchia Ayu as the then National Chairman of the party my and therefore, refused to support the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in the last presidential election.

Speaking with journalists, Governor Makinde said they paid a courtesy visit to Tinubu to restate their assurance to the success of his administration.

He said: “I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance.

“We will do our best to give him the support for good governance.”

Governor Wike spoke in a similar vein.

“Elections are gone and a winner has emerged and therefore all Nigerians must rally around and give him (Tinubu) the necessary support.

“Everybody is waiting for May 29 to see that the President is inaugurated and he hits the ground running to make sure that Nigerians get what they expected.

“I have confidence that he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have confidence in him.”

