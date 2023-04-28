Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has charged Corps members posted to the State to live up to expectation by contributing meaningfully to nation building.

Arakunrin Akeredolu made this statement while declaring open the 2023 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

The Governor said the Nigerian graduates mobilised and deployed should see the national assignment assignment as a capacity building platform that will define the path of history through which they have chosen to make the country a standard bearer for other nations.

“For being part of history today, you are therefore enjoined to see yourselves as privileged citizens to offer your best on this national assignment which posterity has thrusted upon your shoulders through this prestigious and noble Scheme.

“I want to admonish you to justify the trust reposed in you by the Federal Government through the National Youth Service Corps to give your best to the nation with your anticipated selfless and committed service in Ondo, the Sunshine State.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who believes in the rule of law said that the Corps members are coming on board at a transition period in which all hands must be on deck to work towards ensuring that all facets of human lives are improved upon and developed optimally.

“As young, energetic and focused youths with fresh ideas to combat the challenges bedevilling the nation, I want you to come up with propositions that will lead us back to path of glory that Nigeria was known for in the sixties and seventies,” he said.

The Governor who was represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Bamidele Ologun eulogised the founding fathers and managers of the Scheme at all levels for ensuring that the youths are positively mentored and tutored to be great nationalists in the likes of the country’s revered past leaders like Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“My compatriots in the national service, this is a period to tell the world that you can truly be agent of positive change. I charge you to take the contents of the orientation course seriously as I wish you a happy and successful induction programme,” he said.

The Governor declared that as a responsible Government that has the pedigree for excellence and penchant for security as well as general welfare of the citizens and residents, his administration would not compromise the Corps members’ security and welfare during the service year.

“Our Government will continue to improve on developmental projects and infrastructures that will encourage many who observed their mandatory service to stay and live in the state at the end of the service year,” he concluded.





In her introductory speech, the State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Nnenna Ani announced that the orientation course has been packaged amongst other things to introduce the objectives and cardinal programmes of the Scheme to the new participants.

According to her, the orientation course is to further prepare them for the challenges of service year and post-service life as well as acquaint them with their new socio-cultural environment as corps members.

“While on camp, you will be introduced to series of extra-curricular activities that are exciting, rewarding and memorable. These include lecture on Tradition and Culture of the Yorubas, Leadership Lectures, Entrepreneurial Training, Parade Drills, Man ‘O’ War Training, Social and Cultural activities, Sports, Inter-Platoon Skills Acquisition competition among others,” she explained.

