PDP will win all elections in Rivers ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has boasted that candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed that the state was yet to determine what to do concerning the presidential election.

The governor made this known during the inauguration of 319 Ward and 32 Constituency Liaison Officers in Government House, Port Harcourt.

He urged the constituency and ward liaison officers to do their work in getting reports on the feelings and expectations of the people about his administration’s performance.

“PDP will win our state. I am not hiding it as far as the Governorship, House of Reps, Senate and State Assembly are concerned. The other one we have not decided until the right thing is done.”

He noted that it is not too late to make amends should there be such a need to do so in response to the aspirations of Rivers people.

“Your business, those of you who are liaison officers, is to coordinate the Special Assistants who will give you feedback on what the people at the unit levels are talking about us; where they want us to go; whether we are doing well politically, are we doing well in the economy?

“What are the things they expect that we should be doing that we are not doing so that we can make amends. It is not too late to make amends,” Wike charged the Liaison Officers.

The governor said leadership was not about personal aggrandisement but serving the people, protecting their interests while building up others as competent successors.

He took a swipe against a one-time Minister of Transport, Dr George Sekibo, the Director of Atiku Campaign Council in Rivers State describing him among leaders who are never satisfied with the fortunes they have enjoyed in life, otherwise, he should have been silent in the public sphere for his failure in leadership.

He mocked Sekibo for not being able to attract any project to his local government area or the state during his, Sekibo’s years as Minister of Transport.

Wike listed some of his achievements when he served as Minister of State, Education under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He said; “I was a Minister, junior minister in that matter. But I am proud to say anywhere I go in this state, I brought a dividend of democracy to Rivers State.

“As a junior minister, I brought the Oil and Gas Polytechnic to Rivers State which is sited in Bonny. There was no Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt since the creation of that institution, but I brought it.





“As a minister, I made sure Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, even if they are state institutions, I made sure they got grants of N500M each.”

Governor Wike also mentioned his several educational interventions at the primary-secondary school levels, which depict what true leadership should be.

