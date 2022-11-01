Ajayi Crowther University mourns Archbishop Olumakaiye

The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has expressed sadness over the demise of Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Lagos Province and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

A press statement issued by the Diocese of Lagos, stated that the bishop passed away on the evening of Sunday, 30th October, 2022 at the age 53.

The statement signed by the Venerable Segun Ladeinde and Hon. Justice Adebayo Oyebanji, Secretary and Chancellor of the diocese respectively, noted that the transition is a huge vacuum to the body of Christ.

Professor Adebayo, in a release from his office, noted that the late bishop was a member of the Governing Council of the university, who showed great interest in the development of the institution.

He expressed his condolences to the Olumakaiye family, the Lagos diocese and the entire Anglican Communion, on the loss of Olumakaiye whom he described as young and vibrant preacher, who was already making waves in the province and diocese before his demise.

He noted that Ajayi Crowther University would miss the revered cleric for his benevolence, advice and prayers. He said his condolences were expressed on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Senate, Staff and students of the university.

He also condoled with his immediate past predecessor in the university, Rt. Rev. Professor Dapo Asaju, given that Olumakaiye was younger brother to Asaju’s wife.


Olumakaiye was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on 30th of July, 2018, and presented in November, 2021 as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos. He was born to late Venerable and Mrs. T.A. Olumakaiye of Idanre, Ondo State, on January 28, 1969.

He was elected Bishop on 22nd May 2009 and consecrated on 16th July , 2009. He was enthroned at St. Philip’s Cathedral Otan Ayegbaju as the first Anglican bishop of Anglican Diocese of Osun North East. He served as Bishop of that diocese until he was translated to the diocese of Lagos on 30th July, 2018.

