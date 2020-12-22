PDP vows to consider members’ contributions in sharing benefits

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon Fatai Adams, has called on members of the party to concentrate in strengthening the party in the state, with an assurance that benefits to be derived from the party would depend on their contribution to the party.

Adams who stated this during the inauguration of the State Secretariat of the party, which was rebuilt by a former governorship aspirant of the party in the last election, Mr Godday Erewa, after OT was torched by some #EndSARS protesters in October.

Adams stated that this would be the first time in the history of politics in a country that a single individual, would embark on the reconstruction of a secretariat of a party.

He, however, maintained that the party would not forget to extend gestures to individuals who have contributed to the development of the party in the state

He said whenever there is anything to be shared or appointments to be made, contributions of would-be beneficiaries would be put into consideration.

Speaking, the landlord of the house before it was razed, Mr Dapo Fakorede, commended Erewa for rebuilding the secretariat, saying the Erewa was God sent to the PDP as nobody believed that the Secretariat would be rebuilt within the short period.

“When the building was razed, the chairman met with me and assured me that it will be rebuilt. I never believed because of the economic situation and the fact that the party was not in power.

“So today’s event is unique and special. I commend the leadership qualities of the chairman and other members of the State Working Committee” he said.

While speaking, the PDP candidate in the October 10, 2020 Election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, urged members of the party to first think of what they can do for the party and not only what they can benefit from the party.

He commended Erewa for his good gesture and the chairman of the party for providing good leadership.

The building was inaugurated by the National Vice Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chief Dayo Ogungbenro, who represented the Oyo State Governor, Mr Aeyi Makinde.

The rebuilding of the secretariat, which was completed within two months, was single-handedly sponsored by a former governorship aspirant of the party in the last election, Erewa.

