Children with intellectual disabilities seek govt, NGO, individuals’ urgent donations

More than ever before, the need for government, non-governmental organisations and individuals to donate to special schools to keep them running has been advanced.

Speech and Language Therapist, House of Providence special school, Ibadan, Oluwatayo Joseph, made this call, noting that COVID-19 had adversely affected the usual income flow from abroad to special schools.

Speaking when Vincy Froebel Model school, Ibadan, made donations to the special school, Oluwatayo bemoaned that the reduced income flow had even affected the capacity to provide free lunch for the special children.

He lamented that the usual influx of individual and groups to special schools, special homes to make donations in the spirit of the festive season was also lacking this year.

In particular, Oluwatayo urged government across various levels to support the House of Providence special school in terms of infrastructure, required personnel and facilities to take care of several children with intellectual disabilities.

He urged the privileged to contribute their quota to take care of people with special needs, poor intellectual ability, low cognition level, down syndrome to prevent them from roaming about.

Oluwatayo added that donations from individuals and government were crucial to enable the special children to live independent lives, be equipped with skills and not be a burden to their families and society.

The event saw Vincy Froebel school edibles, household items make donations to the special school.

Handing over the items, administrator of Vincy Froebel school, Mr Pascal Morakinyo, said the gesture was to build in children, from their young ages, the need to be sympathetic and empathetic towards special children.

Particularly noting that the Christmas season demanded a show of love, Morakinyo tasked Nigerians to be keen on giving to the less privileged within their environment.

“Not all children have the privilege of their parents being around them so we are building children to be sympathetic towards special children. They should understand the need to show love to people, especially the less privileged, outside their environment. The young and old should show concern and help others,” Morakinyo said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Children with intellectual disabilities seek govt, NGO, individuals’ urgent donations