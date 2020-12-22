Friends, family, govt functionaries eulogise NLN boss Aina at 70

Friends, family and top government functionaries on Tuesday eulogised the virtues of integrity, honestly hard work and humility of the National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Olatokunbo Aina as he turns 70.

The 70th birthday celebration which was held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, was preceded by a Church Thanksgiving Service at the Chapel of Resurrection of the University.

The officiating Priest, Very Rev. Dr Olufikayo Kunle Oyelade, in his sermon, said lack of integrity has been the bane of the country, saying he was, however, glad that this rare quality is exemplified by Prof Aina in both private and public life.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, in his remark, commended the National Librarian for the transformation and prudent management of resources allocated to NLN.

Nwajiuba who was represented by his Special Assistant on Project Implementation, Engr Adewale Adenaike said Professor Aina has commanded a high level of integrity and epitome of humility.

He said: “I have heard a lot of things that are being said about you today and one thing that stands out to me is the product of your upbringing.”

The wife, Celina Abimbola Aina, described the septuagenarian as a quintessential gentleman to a fault, saying she could not regret a moment in their years of marriage.

“The best I can tell you is that my husband is honest, contented, kind and full of integrity. A man with a large heart and a cheerful giver,” she said.

Registrar and Chief Executive of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye, described Aina as a leading light and a good thing that has happened to National Library of Nigeria as the National Librarian.

Ajiboye said his relationship with Prof. Aina spanned years in University of Botswana, having been involved in brain-drain, and that Aina taught for 18 years in the country before returning to Nigeria in 2007.

The staff of the National Library of Nigeria also poured encomium on their boss, they described as a visionary leader who has come to reposition the Apex library in the country.

Head of Kwara Branch of NLN, Mrs Olani Bimpe, who spoke on behalf of other staffers, said while over 800 staff have been trained, Aina was able to clear the backlog of promotion and payment of arrears with meagre resources at his disposal.

Prof. Aina, in his vote of thanks, reiterated his commitment to change the fortunes of the National Library of Nigeria, saying by the time the ongoing construction of the national headquarters of NLN is completed everybody would be proud of being a Nigerian.

He attributed his successes in life to his wife who had been there for him and a strong family value.

