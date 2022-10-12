FIDA calls for eradication of girl-child discrimination

Members of Seminary, ST Anne’s School Old Girls Association (SSASOGA), on Tuesday convened to celebrate the 2022 International Girl–Child’s Day and to create awareness against girl-child discrimination.

The event was supported by various Girl–Child development promotions, which included Tech Girls Club; International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria; Citadel Oracle Concept Ltd and Mosak Empire to grace the 2022 International Girls-Child Day celebration in the school.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s International Gils- Child Day: Our time is now – Our right, Our future, Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi, the first female Chairman to be sworn into the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, after 68 years stressed the importance and necessity of girl- child involvement in nation building development process without fear and favour. She noted that female children should not be underrated for any reason.

According to her, girl–child discrimination should be abolished in African society, but allowing their effective participation in the day-to–day running affairs of our society. She said that a female child has equal rights with her male counterpart in all ramifications.

“Speaking further, she said: “To ensure this point of view, government at all levels should legislate a law that will protect human girl-child rights to hold any leadership position at all levels in the country.

“In this regard, it is expected of parents to give their girl–child an effective moral education, especially in areas of self-discipline, chastity, and dress code during their formative years.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Principal of St Anne’s school (II), Dr Olasunbo Savage stated that the school took the advantage of this year’s International Girl Child Day to intimate the students of the need to prepare themselves for future leadership in the society in terms of discipline education advancement and skill development.

She appealed to the Nigerian government to key into the global trend of girl- child education advancement and equal access to high-class job opportunities with their male counterparts.

The Chairman, the Education Committee of the Old Student Association (SSAOGA) of the school, Pastor Adeola Bamgbose, reiterated that St Anne’s School, Ibadan, has been in the vanguard of producing godly and academic excellent girls graduates who have been able to further their education to the highest level of their careers and also contributing positively to their world.

She said: “It is on record that many great professionals and scholastic achiever women in this country passed through the high quality of moral, discipline and academic excellence education of St Anne’s School, Ibadan. It is notable to mention some distinguished women in Nigeria who passed through the school’s moral education and currently contributing their quota to nation building process within and outside the county.

“Such people like Prof Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African woman to serve as Director–General of the World Trade Organisation Other are Professor Folasade Mabogunje Ogunsola, the new and the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), after 60 years and Barrister Folasade Aladeniyi, the first female chairman to be sworn into the Nigeria Bar Association, Ibadan Branch after 68 years and a reputable woman in her career, Similola Oluwa Onanbajo, SSAOGA president,

“SSASOGA will not relent in its efforts to ensure the advancement of character building and quality education in the school to produce more future leaders for the nation.”

