PDP Rep candidate visits Ajaokuta, decries attacks in Kogi.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ajaokuta federal constituency, Kogi State, Hon Aloysius Okino has decried the incessant attack on his constituency.

He expressed his feeling on Saturday during a sensitisation visit he paid to the people of Gadumo Primary School Polling Unit in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

“The security situation in Ajaokuta Local Government Area is so worrisome and unacceptable because our people are living in fear.

“We are appealing to the government and security operatives to take drastic measures to restore peace and stability, in not only Ajaokuta but all parts of Kogi.”

Okino, who described the development as “very terrifying” called on the people to engage in ceaseless prayer for God’s mercy and protection.

On the forthcoming electioneering campaign and the 2023 general elections, Okino advised the electorate in the state, especially those in the local government area, to shun political apathy and come out en-masse to vote for leaders they trust could change the current narrative in Nigeria for the better.

The PDP candidate said that he and his entourage were at the polling unit to harp on the need for them to take the forthcoming general elections as a serious exercise.

“Don’t be afraid but come out with your voter’s card and cast your votes as your constitutional right.

“By the new Electoral Act, it is certain that your votes will count this time around, ” he assured.

The House of Representatives candidate congratulated the people of the new polling unit for the development and urged them to use the opportunity to exercise their civic rights and elect credible and responsible people for good governance come 2023.

While responding, the Chairman of the polling unit, Mr Alex Yusuf, thanked Okino and his entourage for the visit.

Yusuf, who said the electorates at the polling unit were armed with their PVCs for the 2023 polls, wished Okino and other party’s candidates, in the race, victory during the election.

Recall that Ajaokuta has recorded breaching of peace in recent times resulting in some killings and kidnapping.