PDP primaries: Bauchi deputy Speaker, 2 former Commissioners lose bid to get PDP tickets

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule is leading the pack of political heavyweights in Bauchi state who failed to secure the tickets of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Others who lost their bids to get the nod of the party through the delegates are the former Commissioners of Works and Transport, Ibrahim Abdulkadir and that of Science and Technology, Maryam Garba Bagel who all lost the House of Representatives tickets.

The Deputy Speaker lost the ticket for the Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives while Ibrahim Abdulkadir lost the same ticket for Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency just as Maryam Garba Bagel lost that of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency.

It was learnt that Aminu Ali Garu defeated Dalami Kawule who is currently representing Bauchi Central Constituency in the State House of Assembly while Ibrahim Abdulkadir lost to Dallatun Kirfi just as Maryam Bagel lost to Barr Kefas Magaji.

Ali Garu defeated the Deputy Speaker by a wide margin in the election voted by the PDP delegates on Sunday in Bauchi.

In an interview with journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Ali Garu said that his victory is a victory for democracy and the good people of Bauchi Federal Constituency.


He commended the delegates who participated in the election for finding him worthy to represent the Constituency, calling on other aspirants to join hands with him to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Deputy Speaker in his reaction declined to speak to Journalists when he was approached simply saying, “the process is still on”.

In her reaction to the result, Maryam Garba Bagel said that “The Primaries has been Won and lost. This time, we are not the winners and we took everything in good faith. May Allah replace it with the best option for us Insha Allah” .

She added that “For those 30 out of 96 delegates that believed in me and gave me their votes making me a 2nd runner out of 9 Contestants, I thank you for the confidence you bestowed in me”.

“For my team of supporters and well-wishers, your prayers and words of encouragement are much appreciated.
We live to fight another day. Alhamdulillah! Alhamdullah!! Alhamdullahi!!!”, she concluded.

PDP primaries: Bauchi deputy Speaker, 2 former Commissioners lose bid to get PDP tickets

