2023: Kogi West women demand Senatorial slot

Kogi women have called for immediate fulfilment of Governor Yahaya Bello’s zeal to accord them desired recognition in elective positions.

The appeal is coming on the heels of Kogi West Women who are demanding the Senatorial seat for the zone in 2023.

The women in their hundreds stormed NUJ, Press Centre, Lokoja on Monday, asking Kogi APC delegates to vote Mrs Adedoyin Ibikule Eshanumi at the party’s primaries.

The women in a procession through the Government House and other streets in Lokoja begged Gov. Bello to assist women in getting the Senate slot.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs Aisha Kasim and Mrs Orenusi Tosun from Lokoja and Kabba axis respectively, declared that the only woman aspirant for the Kogi West Senatorial seat is given the chance.

According to them”Yahaya Bello is a women-friendly Governor who has maintained his stand on offering equal opportunities for both male and female folks in politics”





“We remain grateful to God for Governor Bello’s fair disposition for women. The Governor had earlier through his human face policy ensured that women were elected into the office of vice-chairman in the 21 local government areas of the state as well as their appointments into his cabinet and other government agencies and parastatals.”

