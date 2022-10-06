PDP NWC to appeal court judgment on Ogun chapter

NATIONAL Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting on Tuesday reviewed the situation in its Ogun State chapter, as it relates to the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta in suit no. FHC/ AB/CS/83/2022 delivered on September 27, 2022.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo, which directed the state executive of the party to conduct a fresh primary to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election.

In his judgment, Justice Oguntoyinbo had held that “I hereby order that fresh primary elections be conducted by the current Ogun State executives of the second defendant (PDP) for the nomination of candidates for elective positions including House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senatorial and governorship elections within 14 days.”

After a comprehensive review and extensive consultations with party leaders and critical stakeholders, particularly in Ogun State, the NWC said it had resolved to appeal the judgment.

It consequently directed the national legal adviser of the party to commence all actions necessary to appeal the judgment.

