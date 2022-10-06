Two die, 12 vehicles burnt as tanker crash in Ota

Two persons died in a tanker crash that occured in the early hours of Thursday, at Ota old toll gate plaza area, on the Lagos Abeokuta expressway.

In a statement issued by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), while ascending Ilo-Awela slope adjoining the highway fell and burst into flames.

The tanker was suspected to have had mechanical deficiency while ascending while the vehicle rolled back.

Tribune Online gathered that three persons were seriously burnt and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While three luxury buses; four tricycles; three motorcycles; a yellow commercial bus and the tanker were burnt into ashes.

It was gathered that men of the Fire Service were contacted immediately after the incident happened and they were reported to have swiftly raced to the scene to put out the fire, to prevent a secondary crash.

