PDP national secretary advises stakeholders to invest in youths through sports

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has advised stakeholders to invest in youths through sports.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Table Tennis Championship competition organized by the Imo State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), the sponsor and former senator that represented Imo East senatorial district pointed out that the only thing that develops the society speedily is the adoption of youths in the leadership of the state.

Anyanwu, represented at the championship held at Bashylike Sports arena Owerri by the Director-General of the Divine Mandate Movement, Prof. Protus Nethan Uzoma, commended SWAN led by Rot. Everest Ezihe for organizing the event described it as a good talent hunt.

He expressed delight how the younger ones are getting involved in programmes capable of uniting the state as well as keeping them reasonably busy, enjoined others yet to be involved to see the need to be relevant in the society through sports.

He said: “If kidnappers, armed robbers and prostitutes were captured on time as Senator Anyanwu is willing to identify them now, perhaps they would not have indulged themselves in criminalities and other social vices.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





While describing the sponsor, Senator Anyanwu, as a man with multi-various capacities, he maintained that what distinguishes him from other politicians was his exceptional belief in social order and rule of law.

He, therefore, urged the winners not to be discouraged by the current poor economic situation in the country and also advised them to be focused, courageous and dedicated in the pursuit of their dreams through sports.

Meanwhile, students of Government Secondary School Owerri Ugochukwu Onwuzuruike and Ifeanyi Onwuzuruike took the first positions in both senior and junior categories in the final competition, while Holy Ghost College, Owerri went home with the third position.